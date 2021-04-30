(To the tune of My Favorite Things)
Rhinestones and fishnets and bright colored sequins,
mambo and ChaCha and steps all in sequence.
Canes and fedoras and fringe on our pants,
these are the things that make SilverBelles Dance.
Practice and practice until it is perfect:
Lock step and rock step and move with a purpose,
high steps and pivots,
we twist and we turn
working our muscles until they all burn.
When the cane drops
or we misstep—
and we take our bow,
we simply remember we’re not 25
and so, we embrace the now.
Black shoes and tan shoes,
short skirts with ruffles,
makeup and lipstick
we go to great trouble!
Gold hats and red hats,
and silver ones too,
headbands with feathers
to name just a few.
Music and memories
evoke so much passion,
dressed in our finest:
a statement of fashion.
Top hats and bow ties
and glitz all around,
dancing is surely the love we have found!
When the cane drops
or we misstep—
when we take our bow,
we simply remember we’re not 25
and so, we embrace the now.