Ghosts and ghouls and goblins — Oh my! On Friday, October 28, the Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club had its annual Halloween dance party. Thirty-nine seriously scary toe-tappers rattled their bones to many spine-tingling tunes like “Skeleton Shuffle,” “The Ghost of You,” and “Werewolves of London.” On the lighter side, we also danced to the fun songs “Purple People Eater” and the all-time favorite “Monster Mash.”

We then took a break from our horrible hoe-down to commence with a gleefully gruesome costume contest! No fewer than 13 (an appropriate Halloween number) cleverly costumed dancers were in competition. It was quite a difficult decision given we had lots of creative outfits (such as a black cat, a zombie and a large-eared goblin). But once the anonymous ballots were cast and counted the top three were chosen. Third place went to “Maleficent” (the witch from the Disney movie). Our second place winner was “Grandma Yetta” (from the sit-com “The Nanny”). And the top spot went to the “Angel.” In real life these three girls are Bertie, Marie and Lynne.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Given that even the “un-dead” need to eat, we stopped to feast on a make-your-own salad bar and tortilla soup with cookies for dessert. This was just what we needed to “reanimate” our “spirits” and continue dancing to more Halloween-themed songs such as “Graveyard Boogie,” “Day of the Dead,” and this writer’s personal favorite, “Ghostbusters.” Our members always enjoy these themed dance parties and are looking forward to our festive holiday party in December.

Please check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. If you have any questions, please email our Vice-President, Sandy Gianotti, at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Club dues are a great bargain at just $10 per year. Why not have some fun and come dance with us!