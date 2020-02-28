In January 2019, approximately 13 of our members embarked upon a project called building blocks. This project was knitted with the purpose of improving their understanding and abilities with different kinds of stitching. Each month focused on a new stitch pattern to make a 12” square. Upon completion of block #12, all the blocks are “finished” to make sure they are all the same size. Then the maker sews them together, using an invisible stitch. Some of our members added lovely crocheted trim around the outside to complete their Afghan. At 4’ X 4’ this design is perfect for a baby, a young child or those of us who like a cozy leg wrap while reading or watching television.
This year our own Barbara Kervin led the project, helping members with new stitch patterns, gauge issues, reading charts and multiple ways to increase and decrease. Some of the stitch patterns included, but were not limited to seed stitch, twisted stitch, cables, real and “fake”, and bobbles. Finally, in January, one year later, it was time to put the blocks together. And so, the knitters involved in the project went to “finishing school” where Barb demonstrated the invisible stitch, horizontal and vertical, and talked about possibilities for final trimming.
Everyone involved in the entire project enjoyed it. They increased their skills, their repertoire of stitch patterns, their speed and their confidence going into future projects with challenges. Even better, the afghans are beautiful! As always with the KnitWits we have a great time learning, making, and teaching each other. All this, while enjoying each other’s company and friendship.
KnitWits meets every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts center of HOA-1, Room 4. Don’t know how to knit or crochet? We can teach you. Come join us. We talk, we laugh, we create.