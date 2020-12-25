Hiking guide Tim Butler has explored all the trails in the State Trust Land and Coronado National Forest to the east of SaddleBrooke. Over the years, Tim has developed interesting variations to traditional hikes in the area. He has led six hikers on an adventure hike to an iconic crested saguaro, then to an overlook view of SaddleBrooke and the Tortolitas. Hikers had fun on Cowboy Slickrock into Hidden Canyon. After lunch at the rock slab with a dramatic view of the Tucson Mountains, they looped around Hidden Canyon Peak and back to their cars. Tim treated them to new views of rock formations and new perspectives of the area on this hike. His efforts drew great thanks from all.