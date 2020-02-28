Another year, another election for members to serve on the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) Board. Moving up from Vice President to President is Anne Romeo. Voted into the Vice President position is Diana Carbone and voted into the Member at Large position is Dottie Adams. Serving another term as Secretary is Lynne Kumza and as Treasurer is Barbara Brunswig. Leaving the Board is Dorothy Wood who served as President and Sue Robisch who served as Member at Large.
Congratulations to the 2020 Board! We thank the 2019 Board for their commitment of time and their talent to make the SBLDC one of the best clubs in SaddleBrooke!
There are many committee members and workshop leaders who are an integral part of making the club successful. In no particular order: Dance Committee: Krisse Arthur and Dorothy Wood; Leader Instruction: Diana Carbone; Music Committee: Dorothy Wood; Program Committee: Linda Weiss, Diana Carbone & Dorothy Wood; Social Committee-Charli Jackson and Jeanne Fernandez; Website Committee: Terri Gage; Workshop Leaders: Anne Romeo, Shirley Miller, Charli Jackson and Dorothy Wood. Several ladies wear many hats to make the club successful. Hats off to them— these ladies are amazing!!!
In addition to dance lessons and workshop sessions the Social Committee plans dance parties bringing together all level of dancers. Last year, some of the get-togethers we had included Lunch and Laughs at restaurants outside of SaddleBrooke, Birthday Bash, Salad Stravaganza, Brownies & Bling, Halloween Costume Gala and Holiday Luncheon. As one can see, Charli and Jeanne’s creative juices were flowing! There is a nominal charge for parties at a SadddleBrooke venue. Pay is required for your meals at restaurants outside SaddleBrooke. Stay tuned for a report on the February event which was a BFF Dinner and Dance Party at the Cadillac Chaparral.
If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contract Diana Carbone by email at dianadlucid1@aol.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun, sign-up now!!!