What could be a better place for line dancing than a western restaurant in Arizona at sunset? The answer: SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club’s Annual BFF Dinner and Dance Party at Cadillac Chaparral! The record group of 53 dancers (some brought a gal pal, beau or buddy—but none brought all three) gathered for great western cuisine and a fun-filled evening of dancing and camaraderie. Can you find the surprise guests?
SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club’s newest dancers were out in full force. They filled the dance floor showing their new dance moves. At the end of the program, intermediate level dancers showed what could be learned with a little perseverance and practice.
Debby Sullivan had this to say. “My husband and I are new to SaddleBrooke, [as of] July 2019. Since November, I have loved being a novice in the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club. We went to our first event of the year at the Cadillac Chaparral with two other couples. Even as novices, we were able to dance a good number of songs and enjoyed watching the skills of the upper levels. We all had a wonderful time— the ladies dancing and the men visiting. My husband will even accompany me to the next event, lunch at the Oracle Inn. SBLDC is very welcoming and does a great job teaching each level of the dances.”
Dorothy Wood commented, “Thank you for a great party tonight. You all made it a total success. The newer members of the club enjoyed having the opportunity to “ply their craft” of line dancing in a fun venue. Hope the hubbies and BFF’s enjoyed it, too. Jeanne, you did a great job at getting the dancers out on the dance floor. Terri, thanks for keeping the music going. Great night for a great club.” It sounds like a GREAT time was had by all!
Shirley Miller added, “Cadillac Chaparral was awesome. The Novice dancers joined us for their dances— of course, but then jumped right in for all the other dances. They did well and certainly did enjoy themselves. The men, too, seemed to enjoy the show.”
My thanks to all who contributed to this article.
If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or email Diana Carbone at dianadlucid1@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun? Sign-up now!!!