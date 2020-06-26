A much-needed surprise came on Sunday, May 17—just when hiking club members had grown weary of being stuck indoors. Over the previous week SaddleBrooke had begun gradually opening services and club activities. To that end, nothing was more welcomed than an email from the Hiking Club of SaddleBrooke. Yes! The time had come—with COVID-19 safeguards in place—that there had to be a first hike. Ruth Caldwell, Chief Guide, armed with masks and six-foot distance expectations, launched hike Number One.
On Tuesday, May 19, six hiking enthusiasts traveled to Mount Lemmon. There, the group geared up at the Meadow Trail. The destination: Fire Lookout Trail, located in the Coronado National Forest at the top of the mountain. This site, also known as Radio Ridge, lies in the back yard of Mount Lemmon’s Observatory at 9,000 plus feet of elevation. The observatory houses nine telescopes and is operated by the University of Arizona. From there, they set off on their hike.
The way leads down the Meadow Trail and through Lemmon Park to where it intersects the Mount Lemmon Trail. From there, it took us to Lemmon Rock Fire Lookout. At the lookout cabin, Jeff, a National Parks’ Senior Forester, greeted the group. Jeff’s 24/7 duties include watchful vigilance over the national forest’s well-being.
Along the trail, animal life abounds and natural spring waters flow, all framed with the spectacular backdrop views of the Rincon, Santa Rita and the Tucson Mountains. During the absence of club hikes and now the return to the trails, this inaugural kick-off experience reinforced the power and impact of nature on us all.