We have written before about the benefits of ballroom dancing, but I recently read an article about Huntsville Ballroom in Alabama that had a little different take on how dancing can benefit us as we reconnect after this past year’s isolation.
Like SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC), Huntsville Ballroom was shut down for some time during the pandemic. But Victoria, the Huntsville Ballroom owner, says once things started to open, students were very happy to be back. “Our brains are wired to be around people and to physically touch,” Victoria said. “Our dancers had forgotten a few things, but once they returned those things came back to them, just like riding a bike. So why not come and be social while burning calories?” “But I have no rhythm” or “I’ve got two left feet,” some might say. “Well, toss those excuses out the door,” says Victoria. “Walking is rhythmic. So, you’re already dancing when you walk in the door. Walking has taught us two or three dances, so, I just tell people how that works. It’s a lot easier than people think.”
Ballroom dancing has many benefits, from heightened self-esteem to mental sharpness and even body toning.
Dancing goes beyond the physical state, Victoria says, “People are just all around happier. Happy that they were able to learn something new and accomplish it. And once you’ve gained that confidence, there’s no stopping. You see their self-esteem sky- rocket and they genuinely love dancing.”
So, let’s start dancing! You’ve made it this far, so that means you might want to know what SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club has to offer. Here’s a brief summary:
Open Dance – free dancing open to all residents in SaddleBrooke
- Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Vermillion Room, HOA-1
- Sundays 3 p.m. to 5 p.,m. – Mountain View Ballroom, HOA-2
Dance Lessons – first lesson free, then join the club
- Mondays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Mariposa Room, DesertView, HOA-2
For July, Barb & Tom Marshall will be teaching Samba.
- Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Mariposa Room, DesertView, HOA-2
For July, Dottie & Harry Adams will be teaching Country Partners Hauser Waltz.
Dance Lesson Practice
- Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Vermillion Room, HOA-1
Review of Monday and Thursday dance lessons.
First Thursday Dances
On the first Thursday of each month, SBDC hosts a Dine and Dance night. The HOA-1 Vistas Dining Room staff works with us to provide dinners ordered from the menu, and SBDC’s DJ’s provide wonderful dance music. What positive, happy nights we have! (Reservations suggested.)
How Do You Get Information About These Events?
As a member you would be on the email list that keeps you updated as to where and when events will occur. So, do yourself and our members a favor by joining SBDC. Go to our website; visit www.sbballroomdance.com, for documents to join, and a calendar to see what events are available. We look forward to meeting you in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.