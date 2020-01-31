On Wednesday, January 8, a dozen hikers enjoyed a special day south of Tucson. They parked in Tubac and then hiked along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. In 1776, Spanish Lt. Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza led more than 240 men, women and children some 1,800 miles from what is now western Mexico to establish a settlement at San Francisco Bay. These families were the first colonists to come overland across the frontier of New Spain into present-day California. This beautiful trail follows the flowing Santa Cruz River for four and a half miles on a smooth dirt trail under canopies of tall trees. The hike ended at Tumacacori National Historic Park where the group visited the San Jose de Tumacacori Mission. This is the oldest mission site in what is now Arizona, established by Father Kino in January 1691. They ended their outing with a lunch at historic family owned Wisdom Cafe in Tumacacori before heading back north to Tubac for shopping or home to Saddlebrooke.