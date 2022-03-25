The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host James McGaha, an Astronomer, Pilot, Scientific Skeptic, and UFO Debunker on Sunday, April 13 at the HOA-1 Activity Center at 7 p.m. Mr. McGaha will discuss his work in chasing space ghosts and the hunt for imaginary aliens.
James McGaha is a retired USAF pilot, an instructor/examiner in parachuting, who has completed over 5,000 sport parachute jumps, an astronomer, and director of the Grasslands Observatory (check out grasslandsobservatory.com). Mr. McGaha held a Top-Secret compartmented security clearance and was involved in numerous classified operations, including operations in so-called “Area 51.” His current work includes astrometry and photometry of asteroids and supernovae. He has discovered 15 asteroids and 63 comets and has over 2900 M.P.E.C. publications on Near Earth Asteroids (NEOs). He is the optical discoverer of gamma ray burst GRB 030329, is the winner of the 2002 Shoemaker NEO Grant, and has asteroid 10036 named “McGaha” in his honor. He has appeared widely in the media, having actively promoted science and debunked pseudoscience for over 40-years, focusing on belief in UFOs and astrology. He is the founder of the Tucson Skeptics and a consultant to the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry.
The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly on the second Sunday evening (7 p.m.) at the HOA-1 Activity Center. The next star parties are on Wednesday, April 6 and Tuesday, May 3 at the Softball Field parking lot from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is welcome to both. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing Sam Miller at twoyosemite@gmail.com.