Nine members of the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club hiked in the cool shade and waters of the Aravaipa Canyon on a beautiful day in April. They departed from the West Trailhead guided by Ruth Caldwell on her tenth visit to this wonderful area.

This B-rated hike was approximately a nine-miles round-trip. The trek involved wading in the stream for much of the hike. Because a limited number of hikers is allowed per day, a wilderness permit is required.

Canyon walls towered above with stubborn cactus growing from crevices. Below, within the canyon , cottonwoods and sycamores shaded the way. During the hike the group observed a variety of wildlife including summer tanager, canyon tree frogs, albino frog, numerous small fish, and a black-tailed rattlesnake. They also heard turkeys and possibly spotted a bighorn high up along the canyon rim.

We briefly visited a beautiful side canyon along the way known as Hell’s Half Acre. A short way into the canyon, the path is blocked by a large rockfall.

Kaori Hashimoto and Ruth Caldwell took many photos of the adventure that they shared with the group. Ruth produced a video using the Relive program showing the route with photos from various locations along the way.

It was a great day to escape the heat. As they left the stream and climbed out of the canyon to the trailhead, they could feel the increasing temperature. It had been very comfortable within the canyon, but in the parking lot it was 92 degrees.