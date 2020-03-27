Looking down the street at the scrawny Mesquite and Palo Verde trees, it’s hard to imagine that magnificent trees exist in our state. SaddleBrooke Nature Club’s speaker has documented some 200 magnificent trees in Arizona. Furthermore, he’s asking us to find more!
John Orona is an Urban Forest Specialist with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Part of his job is documenting trees for the Arizona Magnificent Tree Program. There is a national registry for magnificent trees. John documents Arizona trees and checks up on them every ten years to meet the registry requirements.
What are the requirements? First the tree must be measured.
Width is measured four and a half feet up from the ground. Sounds easy enough? In some cases it must be determined if it’s one tree or two that have grown together. Height is measured using triangles and trigonometry. Sometimes the trunk is curved. Sometimes the tree is growing off the side of a mountain cliff! Finally, the crown of the tree is measured. This can require some advanced trigonometry. Soon, drones will be gathering the data.
The trees must fall into one of three categories:
- Champion Trees. These are the biggest trees identified in a species.
- Heritage Trees. These must be of cultural or historical significance.
- Witness Trees. These trees must be well documented to prove they existed when Arizona became a state in 1912.
John’s photos of some of Arizona’s Magnificent trees were spectacular. They included:
- Athel Tamarisk homestead tree in Chandler
- A Ponderosa Pine in Oak Creek Canyon
- A Cottonwood in Treemont
- 117’ Long Beak Eucalyptus (Red River Gum) in Boyce Thompson nicknamed Mr. Big
- 114’ Gambel Oak in the Coconino National Forest
- The tallest tree found in Arizona so far is a 159’ Blue Spruce found in Coconino County.
In Flagstaff there is a Heritage tree planted during the bicentennial celebration. The seed for this Douglas Fir was on the spaceship for the Apollo 14 mission. In Mayor, Arizona you can see a tree nicknamed Mr. Who for the Great Horned Owls that nest in it.
Locally, you can visit the Soaptree Yucca in Oro Valley, an Arizona Walnut in Marana, and a Cypress in Bear Canyon.
Even better, John and the Magnificent Tree Program are asking us to find more trees! If you do find a tree that might qualify, send John the approximate measurements and location. This can be done on the website at dffm.az.gov or reach out to John by email at Jorona@dffm.az.gov. You can also reach John by phone at (602) 771-1407.
SaddleBrooke Nature Club meets in the ballroom at HOA-2 the second Monday of the month. Upcoming programs include Falconry and our annual special guest speaker, Doris Evans.