Word came from the Arizona Trail Association (ATA) that they were going to be recognize Elisabeth Wheeler for her many hours (100+) of volunteer service for the Association. Immediately, Seana Kobak and Ray Peale, along with others, began to plan a “surprise” celebration in her honor. Elisabeth has dedicated many hours on the Arizona Trail and in other ways for the hiking club, for her church and for other organizations.
A message with a subject line of “SHHHHHHH!” was emailed to all who have volunteered for the Arizona Trail work parties over the years. Elisabeth and Seana Kobak immediately began getting requests to count them in for the “Arizona Trail Work Party” to be held on Wednesday, January 15. There was worry that Elizabeth might get suspicious that something else was afoot.
Initially, the group planned to stage the party in the parking lot, as happens after many trail work-parties. But Katie Atkinson suggested having the party indoors since it could be snowing in January in Oracle State Park (OSP)! Kobak contacted Kannally Ranch, OSP headquarters, to see if a meeting place could be scheduled. Vince Micallef, manager of OSP, quickly responded with approval to use the beautiful and historic great room in the ranch house and offered to waive the $200 rental fee and damage deposits. Vince stated in an email “Saddlebrook has tirelessly helped maintain the Arizona Trail within the boundaries of OSP… I personally appreciate all their energy and efforts in the process. Because of this, I would like to offer this space free of charge.”
Kobak shared the logistics:
As the party drew near, there were many questions about how this was going to work. Approximately 30 people were planning to attend the work party and the celebration but there were an additional 20 or so people that were planning to come later just for the celebration. There are only eight to ten parking spaces at the ranch house, so parking was going to be problematic! How were we going to explain why we needed to go inside the ranch house for our typical post work party snack? How were we going to make sure Elisabeth was the last one to enter? Gary Faulkenberry, a retired park ranger who devotes most of his days volunteering on trail maintenance, provided the necessary “lies.” Gary announced to the group at the start of the work session that there was to be an event at OSP so we needed to go inside for safety purposes. We were to have our treats and coffee inside the house. But when Elisabeth asked if we could use the upper patio instead, Gary quickly insisted that the upper patio was “reserved.” Gary also insisted that Elisabeth ride with him down the jeep road. Gary parked the furthest away just so he could ensure that he (and Elisabeth) would be the last jeep going back up after the work session. Gary reflected later that he had never before driven so slowly! So, Elisabeth was ALMOST the last person to enter the ranch house. I tried to slow her down so that a few stragglers could enter before her, but she was UNSTOPPABLE!
So, was she surprised? Oh my, yes! Her expression in the photo below, taken by Kaori Hashimoto says it all. After everyone yelled “surprise”, she quickly understood that the surprise was for her, but then she asked, “What’s the occasion”?
Zach MacDonald, director of the ATA, presented an orange hard hat emblazoned with Elisabeth’s name. He thanked her for her many hours of hard work and dedication for the ATA. Ray Peale then gave a short funny speech and then announced that Elisabeth will be stepping down as AZT co-steward in April and that Ray would be the steward. He expressed his nervousness of following in her footsteps, replacing sweet kind Elisabeth with a “grumpy man.” Seana Kobak will be helping Ray by taking care of the administrative work (email, correspondence, etc.). Apparently, it will take two people to do the work of Elisabeth!
Elisabeth would like to thank all who attended the party and give a special thanks to the “elves” (Linda Eglin, Katie Atkinson, Beth Jones, Missy Rodey and Seana Kobak) who planned and set up the event. She would like to thank Seana for providing the cake and thank Linda for designing and creating the banner and balloon decorations. Everyone enjoyed treats provided by Elaine Fagan, Pam Wakefield, Liz McCutchan, Chris Jeffrey and Elisabeth Wheeler.
The next Arizona Trail Party will be held on Wednesday, March 18. Contact Seana Kobak by email (at seanabk88@gmail.com) if you would like to attend the work party.