On Saturday, October 12, the Saddlebrooke Hiking Club participated in the statewide ‘Arizona Trail in a Day’ hike, an event designed to promote our 800+ mile hiking trail that spans the state from the Mexico border north to Utah.
Karrie Kressler, Community Program Coordinator of the Arizona Trail Association reports the following results of this effort:
‘At least 759 people were out on the Arizona National Scenic Trail as part of AZT in a Day. There were 469 hikers, 215 runners, 62 mountain bikers, 11 equestrians and two people who rolled through by wheelchair. At least 107 family and friends were there to provide shuttles, and 153 other people donated to the cause. This means at least 1,019 people participated in AZT in a Day both on and off the trail.
Together, we amassed 5,266 trail miles in 24 hours. That’s enough miles to cover the Arizona Trail's 800-mile length over six times in a single day. While no rainy weather or reroutes affected the day, the Woodbury Burn scar proved difficult to traverse, and areas north of the Mogollon Rim were met with below freezing evening temperatures.
The Saddlebrooke group, as previously reported, enjoyed their part in this event. Next year’s AZ Trail-in-a-Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020. Save the date!