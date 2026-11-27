Our October meeting welcomed back many talented woodworkers and introduced our newest member, Les, whose original home was New Zealand. Les brings an extensive background in building construction from his years in the United States. We're delighted to have him join our club!

Resident Projects Completed

While many of our snowbirds were away, Club members continued responding to project requests from Saddlebrooke residents. Here are two examples of the work completed:

A local fiber artist had a quilt cabinet with a broken, curved glass top. She reached out to our club, and once again, club President John Hardin and Member Dave Petty took on the challenge—with outstanding results.

Another resident had a rosewood tabletop with a stain she wanted removed. John and Dave stripped the old finish and applied a fresh stain, bringing the beautiful table back to life.

Show and Tell

During our show and tell segment, Paul Swane featured a very creative turned pen and eight-ball pen holder. The pen, designed to resemble a pool cue, is made of half maple and half acrylic. The 8-ball was drilled to hold the cue pen and mounted on a walnut base, creating a truly unique desk set!

Michelle Kouri displayed an assortment of spinning tops and toothpick/Q-tip holders that she turned and will be selling at the November Arts and Crafts Show. No two pieces are alike. Michelle uses special texturing tools to create the designs on her spinning tops and incorporates various embellishments into her toothpick/Q-tip holders. Each holder also features a painted design on its bottom.

Upcoming Activities and Events

Tool Sharpening Demonstration – Wednesday, January 13 - An upcoming tool-sharpening demonstration is planned at John Hardin's garage. Members are encouraged to bring any tools that need sharpening and learn tips and tricks.

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Annual Woodworkers and Wood Carvers Potluck – Tuesday, February 23 - Our combined Woodworkers and Wood Carvers Annual Potluck is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Sign-up sheets are available in the Turquoise Room, online via gmail and at the monthly Woodworkers Club meetings. An email announcing the event has also been sent to all Woodworkers.

Holiday Charity Project

The club is also busy making children’s wooden trucks and cars for a holiday charity project. Members, Amy, Cheryl, Doug, Bill, Donn, John, David and Les are working together in John Hardin's garage. It's another wonderful example of our members sharing their talents to benefit others. But we need more volunteers to finish the project.

Join Us at Our Next Meeting

On Tuesday, November 17, at 2 p.m. in the MountainView Sonoran Room.

All Saddlebrooke residents are welcome to stop by and see what our club is about.

You can also visit our website to explore the club's latest activities, including:

Member Projects

Service Projects

Show and Tell

News Articles

Safety Tips and Techniques

No login is necessary to browse these website sections. Visit us at sbwoodworkers.org. We hope to see you at a meeting soon.