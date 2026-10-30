Fun, fellowship, service—and a respectable appreciation for bourbon, cigars and good writing

From the Pacific Northwest to a Life of Service

Kelly McDonald grew up near Seattle, Washington, where his family settled after his father retired from a career as a U.S. Navy officer and submariner. That may help explain Kelly's comfort with both adventure and responsibility—although, as far as we know, no Rotary committee meeting has yet required him to surface from beneath the Pacific.

His education took him to the University of Kansas in Lawrence for graduate study—Go Jayhawks!—and launched a career that began in higher education. For his first 15 years, Kelly served as a graduate faculty member at Western Washington University and Arizona State University. He later traded the academic world for leadership roles in healthcare managed care, working with national and regional Medicare and Medicaid carriers in Arizona, Hawaii, Kentucky and Ohio. In other words, Kelly has mastered both university life and healthcare administration, two worlds in which acronyms can multiply faster than anyone can reasonably explain them.

Home, Happiness and One Important Gotcha Day

Kelly and his wife, Devrie—known as Dev—celebrated 14 years of marriage in September 2026. Their household also includes Bella, the rescue dog they adopted in December 2019. Bella's seventh 'gotcha day' arrives on Tuesday, December 22, a date that surely deserves appropriate celebration, treats and recognition of who actually runs the household.

Kelly finds joy in travel, reading, hiking and golf, along with the occasional bourbon and cigar. The word 'occasional' is his, and Rotary Spotlight accepts it without launching an investigation.

Rotary Across Four States—and One Unforgettable Island

Kelly has been a Rotarian since 2011, serving in clubs in Arizona, Hawaii, Ohio and Washington. What he enjoys most is simple and very Rotary: fun, fellowship and service. One of his best Rotary memories came in 2019, when he traveled to Bali as part of a global grant project to refresh the Bali, Indonesia, blood bank and engage with three nonprofit organizations supporting underserved populations.

His move to Hawaii in 2016 for work became another defining chapter. There, dedicated Rotarians welcomed him into the community he would call home for nearly six years. It was proof that Rotary fellowship travels well—and, in Hawaii, it comes with exceptional scenery.

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Service Beyond Rotary

Kelly's commitment to community service has extended well beyond club meetings. He supported his local school district as a bond and levy campaign leader, helping make it possible to build newer, safer and better schools for the next generations of students.

He also served on the board of the Dayton Diaper Depot. Through that work, Kelly came to understand what 'diaper need' means for families in communities everywhere and helped the organization deliver more than one million diapers, at no charge, to families in need throughout the greater Dayton, Ohio, region. One million diapers is an extraordinary measure of impact—and possibly the only statistic in this biography that needs both a comma and a very large storage room.

Rainbows, Snow Shovels and Frasier

Kelly has a reliably good answer when people ask why he moved from Hawaii to Ohio: he had a new job, met new neighbors and community members and still enjoyed great sunsets—just with fewer rainbows and a sudden need to learn the best way to shovel snow from a driveway. Some transitions build character; others build upper-body strength.

For laughter, Kelly returns to Frasier and re-watches the entire series nearly every year because the writing is so good and the characters are so funny. That kind of annual commitment suggests either excellent taste or the sort of loyalty every Rotary attendance chair dreams about.

Memories Worth Keeping

Among Kelly's most treasured memories is a 2002 trip through Europe with his mother after his summer teaching term at ASU ended. Traveling with Mom called for affection, stamina and the occasional command voice. On trains in the United Kingdom, three phrases became the soundtrack: “This is our stop,” “Hurry up, Mom,” and “We can sleep when we die.” One imagines Kelly moving briskly toward the platform while Mom proceeded at the perfectly reasonable pace of a woman who knew her son was not going to leave Europe without her. In London, Kelly took her to see Chicago with a marquee cast. Before the curtain rose, his mother stepped away for a bathroom break. A kindly—and perhaps slightly alarmed—Londoner leaned over and asked whether she knew the performers would be wearing underwear and that there might be some coarse language. Whatever warning was intended, it failed spectacularly. She bought the Broadway cast CD and played it often in her car afterward; the allegedly shocking musical had found a new fan. Even now, those memories return with laughter, a touch of mischief and a small, grateful sigh. They are the kind that make you wish life handed out return tickets—not simply so you could remember the journey, but so you could step inside it and live it all over again.

Kelly's story has taken him from the waters of the Pacific Northwest to university classrooms, healthcare leadership, school advocacy, diaper distribution and Rotary service across four states and around the world. Through every move, the consistent thread has been his willingness to enter a new community, get involved and help make it better—preferably with good companions, a fine sunset and, when the work is done, perhaps that occasional bourbon.