SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Prof. Eric M Jackson, PhD in the Dept of Linguistics at College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona speak on “Understanding AI: How computers generate fluent language – and is it the same as thinking?” on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The meeting is held at the HOA-1 Clubhouse, Vermillion Room with a coffee social at 9:15 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Many people are aware that modern generative artificial intelligence tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot, achieve their human-like outputs by leveraging enormous collections of text, audio, images and video data, along with complex software architectures of "neural networks" that are intended to model the functioning of animal nervous systems. Is it possible to say with certainty whether such systems are "thinking" as humans? This talk will pull back the curtain on these technologies by introducing two foundational concepts in a way that even a non-technical audience can understand: distributional semantics and text sequence prediction. We'll be better equipped to evaluate whether machines built using these technologies’ “think” like we do.

Dr. Jackson did his undergraduate work at the University of Arizona majoring in both physics and linguistics. He received his PhD in linguistics at University of California, Los Angeles. He has worked in southern China and Southeast Asia in community-based Applied Linguistics for SIL, an international language development NGO. He is now teaching in the “Masters in Human Language Technology” program in the Dept. of Linguistics at the University of Arizona.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by applying science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

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You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. The lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For dates of future programs, visit our website at sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com.

For questions or to be added to the email list, email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.