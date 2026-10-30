The SaddleBrooke Italian Heritage Club is welcoming members back for a new year of Italian traditions, delicious food and wonderful fellowship with a festive “Welcome Back” Potluck at the Activity Center!

Members will gather to share homemade Italian dishes, salads, and delectable desserts, complemented by their favorite Italian wines. Festive Italian centerpieces will adorn the tables, while classic Italian music sets the mood for an enjoyable evening filled with laughter, conversation and camaraderie.

The evening will also celebrate the love of travel and family heritage. Members who visited Italy this year will have an opportunity to share their travel stories and memorable experiences. New members can join in the fun by marking their family's ancestral hometown on our large, laminated map of Italy—a wonderful way to connect our shared Italian roots!

And, of course, no celebration would be complete without a little excitement! Members can enter a free raffle drawing for an Italian Gift Basket, a perennial favorite that is always a big hit.

The year ahead promises plenty of exciting activities, including an Italian red sauce cook-off, the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, Bingo, olive oil tasting and much more. There will be something for everyone to enjoy!

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The SaddleBrooke Italian Heritage Club offers members opportunities to deepen their appreciation of their Italian heritage through engaging social gatherings and educational activities. Our mission is to celebrate our shared Italian roots, preserve cherished traditions and build lasting friendships throughout the SaddleBrooke community.

Interested in joining the fun? We welcome anyone who is of Italian descent (spouses are welcome) and shares an interest in Italian culture and traditions. For more information, email us at sbitalianclub@gmail.com.

Buon cibo, buona compagnia, e viva l'Italia!

Good food, good company, and long live Italy!