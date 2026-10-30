The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club presented a $1,000 campaign contribution to Hollace “Holly” Lyon, Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 17 on Tuesday, September 8. Lyon, a retired Air Force colonel, accepted an oversized ceremonial check representing the contribution.

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The club made five additional $1,000 contributions at the same meeting. Together, the six contributions totaled $6,000. The accompanying photograph shows Holly Lyon receiving the check from club president Janet Robinson during the September gathering. The presentation recognized the recipients of the club’s 2026 election-related contributions and provided members with a summary of where the funds were directed.