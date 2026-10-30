Skygazers is excited to have Dr. Christa DeCoursey, a post doc researcher on the JADES Team (JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey) at the University of Arizona, as the speaker at our November meeting, at 7:30 p.m. in the DesertView Auditorium on Sunday, November 8. Dr. Decoursey’s talk will revolve round her recent work computing core-collapse supernova rates with the James Webb Telescope. A core-collapse supernova marks the luminous explosive death of a massive star. By tracing core-collapse rates in the distant “early” universe, she is probing the star formation rates in ancient galaxies. She will discuss ongoing JWST programs that are searching for more of these distant stellar explosions.

Dr. DeCoursey defended her thesis in July 2026. The core-collapse rates of supernova was the subject of her thesis. Prior to that, she attended the University of Florida in Gainsville, and earned a Bachelor of Science in physics and astrophysics in 2021. She then moved to Tucson to work on her PhD at the University of Arizona.

When Dr. DeCoursey is not solving profound cosmological questions, she plays in both 8-ball and 9-ball pool leagues, rock climbs, camps and does woodworking.

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Skygazers is the SaddleBrooke astronomy club, whose members include former retired professional astronomers to laymen with a general interest in astronomy. Every month from October through April at 7 p.m. opn Sundays in the DesertView Theater, we have a meeting which features a professional astronomer or related field, often from the University of Arizona, one of the top research astronomy departments in the world. In the past we have had Marcie Rieke, who developed the cameras for the James Webb Telescope, and Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the Osiris-X project. Meetings are open to all residents and their guests. Membership dues are $10 a year. You do not need to be a member to attend meetings.

The club also sponsors monthly star parties at the soft ball playing field, where members bring telescopes for all to enjoy. Richard Spitzer, our star party coordinator, discusses the highlights in the night sky of what is visible that month at our monthly meeting. Upcoming star parties are Wednesday, November 4 and Tuesday, December 8. More information about the club can be found on our website at sbazsky.xakt.me.