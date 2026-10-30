The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club (SBHC) welcomes David Dean, Coronado National Forest volunteer and animal expert, as its program speaker on Wednesday, November 18. The program will be held at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center at 4 p.m.

Mountain lions are found at all elevations in the Santa Catalina Mountains on our veritable doorstep; and, as apex predators, mountain lions play a key role in maintaining the ecological health of the range. Dean will discuss how they perform that role, as well as other aspects of their interesting biology. This information is of use to those who hike in the Catalinas and to all SaddleBrooke residents.

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David Dean is a retired veterinarian and a professor of medical physiology. He has nearly 10,000 volunteer hours with the Santa Catalina Ranger District of Coronado National Forest. He teaches a course entitled Mammals of the Santa Catalina Mountains for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona and he gives presentations on topics relating to the animals and ecology of the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Each year the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club offers six programs featuring hiking-related topics. Programs are typically held at the Activity Center at 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month from October through April.