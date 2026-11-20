Annual Fund for SAAF Drive Starts Off Strong

Our Annual Fund Drive for the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF), held this year in honor of Rick Carlson, is off to a resounding success. Thanks to the immense generosity of our community, Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke (GLAAS) has raised over $5,300 in monetary donations to support LGBTQ youth and individuals in need. In addition to financial support, members donated a sizable bounty of essential in-kind personal hygiene items. And there is still time to make your donations!

A Kickoff Event was held on Friday, October 30. Erick Simonson and Alex Marquez from the SAAF Development Team were on hand to share updates on the critical healthcare needs of LGBTQ youth and underserved populations in Southern Arizona. They shared moving stories of how SAAF’s programs are saving lives, and providing young people with the essential support systems they need to thrive into adulthood. Both expressed deep gratitude for the funds and items contributed by our members. You can still donate: You can send your check made out to SAAF directly to the address provided on their website. Please put “In memory of Rick Carlson” in the memorandum portion of your check. GLAAS will also be collecting checks and in-kind donations for the first few weeks of December. For more information, visit glaasclub.com.

A Festive Start to the Season

The celebrations continue into December. GLAAS will host its annual holiday dinner jointly with the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers at the Activity Center on Thursday, December 10 and Friday December 11. What is the perfect way to welcome the holiday season with friends and neighbors. More information is available, including how to sign up on our website at glaasclub.com.

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Discover GLAAS: Membership and Community

Are you looking to join a fun, social, and educational group? GLAAS is excited to welcome you. As a sanctioned SaddleBrooke club, our mission is to celebrate the lives of LGBTQ residents and their allies. What started in 2013 with just a handful of residents has blossomed into a vibrant organization of over 150 members.

You do not have to be LGBTQ to join GLAAS. Many of our allies have LGBTQ children, family members, or friends and view GLAAS as a wonderful way to stay connected, show support and build lasting friendships right here in the neighborhood.

To learn more about our upcoming gatherings or to join, please visit our website at glaasclub.com or email us at glaasclub@gmail.com.