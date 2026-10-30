Snowbirds are slowly returning to join our monthly meetings of the SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club. Welcome back!

Our Club welcomes anyone with or without woodworking experience. The definition of “woodworking” can mean the act, art, craft or trade of working with wood—and we have members with all levels of experience, from seasoned woodworkers to those who are just beginning to explore the craft. Several experienced members are more than happy to mentor new members and share their knowledge in their chosen areas of woodworking.

At our September’s meeting, we welcomed Barry, and service dog Quartz, who once lived in Alaska, but is now enjoying the climate of Arizona. He’s our second member from Alaska. Just proves SaddleBrooke residents reach far and wide.

Club members recently completed two unique projects for residents: refinishing the top of a cherished rosewood table and planning a slab of wood cut from a tree root for another resident to use in an art project. These projects showcase the woodworking skills, creativity and willingness of our members to help residents bring new life to treasured items and prepare materials for creative endeavors.

During our Show and Tell segment, Bob Bulakowski displayed his “magical” spinning Greek Orthodox Cross. Bob carved the cross and created its base from Tiger Oak Wood, which was originally part of a table leaf that a neighbor was discarding and graciously offered to Bob.

Tiger oak wood, also known as quarter sawn oak or flake oak, is a type of hardwood that is revered for its unique grain patterns. These patterns resemble the stripes of a tiger, hence its name.

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Bob’s cross incorporated two strong neodymium magnets that attract one another. He attached a nearly invisible filament to the bottom of the cross and threaded it through a small hole in the base, then securing it underneath with a small flathead screw.

The invisible filament stops the magnets from pulling to each other like normal magnets thereby giving the illusion of floating. With a slight motion, the cross could spin faster than one might expect, yet there was no traditional wire to be seen.

Bob’s creation was not only clever but truly creative—and it may have inspired others to think about new and unexpected ways to incorporate artistic elements into their own woodworking projects.

Many believe that artistic talent is an innate ability, but this is a misconception. Artistic skills can be developed through practice and structured learning. A person may want to begin by carving a simple item. Or, watch on-line videos to learn how to make a bowl on a wood lathe.

Building a small box can be quite satisfying, as well. The SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club’s goal is to have a shop where those interested in tapping into their natural artistic talent can practice and achieve while being encouraged and helped by fellow Club members. Meetings are being held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in the Mountainview Sonoran Room. Annual dues are $10. For more information, visit sbwoodworkers.org