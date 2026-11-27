Registration for the 2027 Recreation and Activity Fair will take place in the MountainView Ocotillo room from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2. At that time, clubs/groups will be able to select and pay for their table location. There is a $45 fee per table, which includes an eight-foot table, tablecloth and two chairs. You may pay by cash or check made out to SaddleBrooke HOA-2 at time of registration.

Each person may only register for one group and each group may only have one table.

The applications will be available online and at the HOA-2 Administration Office two weeks prior to Wednesday, December 2. Please have everything filled out and ready to go ahead of time to speed the process along.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The fair, itself, is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MountainView ballrooms. This annual Fair is a great chance to showcase your club or organization to the entire community (HOA-1 and HOA-2). It is a fun and lively opportunity to highlight the diversity of activities available for our residents and promote our very active lifestyles. You won’t want to miss this exciting event!

For questions, email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.