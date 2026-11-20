When ﬁnding a good book, we often think of a friend who might enjoy it also. As the saying goes, ‘Too many books, not enough time’ rings very true. So, many of us lean into ﬁnding a book club where the idea of sharing a favorite read can manifest. The ladies of Women On Our Own (WOOO) have such a club! It is called Breakfast and Books and is led by a grand lady of Women On Our Own, Brenda McBride. And what better way to share a book with friends than enjoying a mid-morning breakfast together and discussing the book chosen by one of the club members.

Breakfast and Books meets on the fourth Friday of the month in the East Dining Room at MountainView. The discussion might be a unanimous “loved it” or more likely the views will be diverse, which leads to great conversations over coffee and omelets.

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Recently, the Breakfast and Books club took a day trip to the Books warehouse in Phoenix with lunch at Stockyards Restaurant. Books were purchased and lunch was enjoyed with great conversation and friendship.

WOOO is a club in SaddleBrooke with over 150 members; single women who are not in a committed relationship. Women from all walks of life ﬁnd friendships, support, and many opportunities to stay active through games, cards, books, dining and outings. If Women On Our Own sounds like something you could enjoy, please call or email our president, Debbie Flato for more information and a membership form. Our dues are $10 annually. Email Debbie at deblynne50@gmail.com or call (520) 818-2904.