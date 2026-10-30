The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke brought together Park Rangers and students to solve a safety issue at Oracle State Park. Years of Arizona’s challenging weather had deteriorated a bridge on the park’s popular Geology Trail. Park Manager Sinda Sutton talked to Community Services Chair Pete Watson about some help. As a frequent volunteer with both the state park and at San Manual Pre-K to high school seniors, Pete worked with park rangers, the school and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke to make things happen. Before this collaboration, none of the students from San Manuel had even been to Oracle State Park.

Here is the visual history of a wonderful project that was just completed with the help of so many. In Oracle State Park, there was an old, decrepit bridge. Think of an Indiana Jones movie—it posed a hazard on the Park's much-used Geology Trail.

Old steel beams salvaged from the remodel of the main visitor center at the park were transported to the Welding Class at San Manuel High School. There, under the expert tutelage of the welding instructor, Jo Ann McCrea, her students welded the beams into three rugged strands that were placed across the crevasse, once called Dead Man's Gulch, so that the bridge could be replaced.

Then, under a grueling sun, Rotarians Dan Watson, Dan Devou and Pete Watson, along with the park rangers, installed weatherproof Trex decking across the span. Now, the trail can be enjoyed safely by visitors and students alike.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Care was taken, under the guidance of Park Manager, Sinda Sutton, to ensure that the bridge was wide enough to accommodate their new "Trail Hugger" vehicles that their handicapped visitors are now using to access most trails of the park.

Here is a great example of collaboration and co-operation between industrious students, hardworking Park Rangers and willing Rotarians. It should be noted that no fingers or toes were lost in the construction of this bridge. This is just one of many community needs projects brought to us by one of our members.

What is Rotary? It’s your friends and neighbors joining together in friendship as a part of the Rotary International organization, which is the world’s largest volunteer organization. Working together in fellowship, Rotary Clubs in Tucson and in countries around the world outnumber the number of countries served by the Red Cross, McDonald’s or even Starbucks. Our mission is to make the world a better place through lasting impact.

Want to add more meaning to your life? The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke gathers for fellowship weekly at 11 a.m. at the Ranch House Grill, located at 31143 E. Amenity Dive, at SaddleBrooke Ranch. We follow lunch with an educational program and quick meeting. For more information, or to have us save you a seat, visit saddlebrookerotary.com or send an email to rotarysbaz@gmail.com.