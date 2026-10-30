The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club (PPB) and its Vice President Phelps “Montana” L'Hommedieu kicked off 2027’s PPB Club Championship Series of 8-Ball Tournaments on Saturday, October 3. This was the first of five qualifying 8-ball tournaments in which the participants will earn points for entering and for matches won. After the completion of the fifth tournament in March 2027, players with the eight-highest accumulated point totals will be entered into the playoffs in April 2027. These playoffs will then determine the PPB's 2027 Champion Pool Player of the Year.

The PPB sponsored this 8-Ball Singles tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The tournament format was double elimination.

Tournament Director was Phelps L’Hommedieu. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball singles. Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Phelps “Montana” L'Hommedieu, Mike “The Lip” Collins, Mark Erwin, Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Al Geerhaar, Billy “Las Vegas” Moran, Bill Webster, Les Goins, Frank Powell and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, and Randy “Thin Man” Smith.

Results:

First place - Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg - Another Notch in his Belt! – 6 Wins, 1 Loss.

Second place - Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar - Took it the Distance! - 7 Wins, 2 Losses.

Third place- Tony “The Snake” Cardillo - Always in the Picture - 3 Wins, 2 Losses.

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Fourth place - Al Geerhaar - Good Showing! - 3 Wins, 2 Losses.

Sponsor’s Gift Winners: Gary Barlow and Mike Collins.

Break & Table Run: Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar

Table Run: Tony “The Snake” Cardillo

The PPB wants to thank all our participants. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 9 a.m. and lasted a little over four hours and 15 minutes with between 48 and 64 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed with friends that have a shared passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

For more information about the Pool Players of the Brooke, send an email to Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.