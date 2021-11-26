It’s a boy! It’s a girl! It’s a baby! What knitter doesn’t just love making baby clothes? For many years KnitWits have held a highly awaited annual baby shower for military families who are expecting. Many of them have financial needs at this time in their lives. Unfortunately, the organization which sponsored this event discontinued the program. We were sad… but now we are knitting for babies again.
KnitWit Jan Kendall has made contact with the American Legion Post 132 Auxiliary. They have a similar program for military newborns and their moms. A few weeks ago, Rosie Gonzales, the auxiliary liaison, spoke to KnitWits explaining their program. Our needles and hooks have been busy ever since. We are happy again. Baby items are so much fun to make as they don’t require much time, they provide a great canvas for trying out new stitches, and no matter what one makes, it’s going to be adorable.
In February 2022, we will once again hold our baby shower. All the knitted and crocheted items will be on display: hats and booties and blankets and sweaters and dresses and overalls, all so tiny. These items will then be placed into large “Welcome Baby” bags along with scarves and shawls for moms. The American Legion Auxiliary will add in diapers, wipes and various toiletries, along with other mom and baby necessities. KnitWits uses some of their due monies to buy yarn for this project and our members have gathered lots of patterns to place in a binder for our use. Everything is ready to start. It’s fun, it’s quick and grateful military families await. What a nice way to support our troops.
So come to KnitWits and join us. We meet every Wednesday morning in the Arts & Crafts Room #4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. We talk, we laugh, we create.