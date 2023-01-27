Ballroom dancing is now considered the social form of partner dancing. I know many of us grew up dancing by ourselves, but we can now enjoy dancing with our partners to lots of the same music. The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) offers many dancing opportunities. We have multiple volunteer DJ’s that work hard to provide danceable, recognizable music at our dances.

Here is a small sample one of the tunes our DJ’s recently played for our dancing pleasure:

Waltz: “Could I Have This Dance”, by Anne Murray, and “Their Hearts are Dancing” by the Forrester Sisters.

West Coast Swing: “Chain of Fools” Aretha Franklin, “Halo” Beyonce, and even “Roar” by Katy Perry.

Night Club 2 Step: “Home” by Michael Buble, and “Here we Are” by Gloria Estefan.

Cha Cha: “Smooth Operator”, by Sade and “I Just Want to Dance With You” by George Strait. And yes, we just want to dance with YOU!

Really, we don’t play Strauss or Debutant Cotillion Waltz’s. We dance to music we know. Our DJ’s use a club list of 200 songs. Bill Rigg, one of our volunteer DJ’s told me, “We add good songs based on our class instructor’s recommendations and requests from our members. At open practice, DJ’s will play any style of dance song requested to make it enjoyable for all.”

Our Dance Opportunities IncludeDinner Dances. Dinner and dancing, what could be better! Dinner dances are held monthly in the winter season in the Mountain View Ballroom, with catered dinners and hours of music.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Dine and Dance Events. You can eat in the east room of the Mountain View Bar & Grill, and/or Dance in the Mountain View Ballroom. These are scheduled multiple times a year.

Open Dance. We can practice or just enjoy dancing multiple times each month in either Mountain View Ballroom or the Vermillion Room at HOA-1.

Novice Dance Parties. SBDC has a novice program that provides an easy, fun way to learn dancing and get on the dance floor and a Novice Dance party for practice.

First Friday’s Dance. During the summer months we have our First Friday’s Dance, similar to our Dine and Dance. You can Dine and dance, or just dance, or just dine!

Would you like to sign up for any of these events? Just go to our website at sbballroomdance.com, and view the calendar to see the events and ways to register. Or would you like some help learning dances? All types of lessons are available in Novice, Beginning, or Intermediate dance lessons. Check the calendar on our website to learn about these opportunities too. You can become a member through the website too. You would be a most welcome new member.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.