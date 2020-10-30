In the 15th through the 19th century, the Minuet and the Waltz were the dances and music of the day.
Then the Revolution Started
Jazz and the dances that accompanied it, such as Swing, Charleston, Foxtrot and Lindy Hop, became popular. In the 1930’s the ballroom dance trend really began to boom. Dancers like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers took dancing to the big screen where it was seen by bigger audiences all around the world.
But in the 1960’s, with the introduction of “The Twist,” partner dancing was no longer in vogue.
Still, Hope Was Not Lost
In the 1970’s partner dancing began to grow again, beginning with the Hustle in New York. With the release of the movie “Saturday Night Fever” partner dancing was reborn. Enthusiasm grew in the 1980’s and 1990’s when movies such as “Scent of A Woman”, “The Forbidden Dance,” and (my all-time favorite) “Dirty Dancing,” portrayed partner dancing as the perfect, romantic thing to do.
Then, The Revolution Went Full Scale
“Dancing With the Stars” brought ballroom dancing right into everybody’s living room. Ballroom dancing continues to grow every year as dancers enjoy more modern music and styles. The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) disc jockeys spend hours putting together an amazing playlist. “Neon Moon,” by Brooks & Dunn, is a Cha-Cha. “A Hard Day’s Night,” by the Beattles, can be East Coast Swing. We hustle to Kool And The Gang’s “Celebration.” Night Club Two-Step is the perfect dance for Michael Buble’s “Home.” Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” will have you West Coast Swinging, and Engelbert Humperdink will bring you out to waltz with his “The Last Waltz.” Often, a song lends itself to several different dance styles; for example, my partner and I enjoy doing a slow swing to “Neon Moon.” So, new dancers, with just a few steps, can dance the night away.
Rick and Kaye Baumgartner, who often DJ our SBDC Dances, said this about selecting music. “For our Dinner Dances, we want the music to be familiar (from lessons and previous dances), not too long and not too short, with a good beat. We want beginners as well as more advanced dancers to enjoy themselves. We try to mix the ‘eras’ – from Frank to Rod to Kool and the Gang. When finding new songs, Kaye uses Google, YouTube, and iTunes, to search for songs by dance type. We then listen, try the dances for tempo and also see if they fit into the era of songs the club members prefer. Our parties are for fun dancing, as the music shouldn’t be too “challenging.” We want everyone to join us on the floor with a smile!”
A great place to dance is at your own SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club. Please check our website for dance opportunities. Visit www.sbballroomdance.com. There, you’ll find registration times and places for FREE lessons and dances.
Please join us at SBDC, where the learning continues and the fun never ends.