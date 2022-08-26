The SaddleBrooke Squares dance club lost their club banner to the Mesa Checkmates square dance club!

On Sunday, July 31, sixteen square dancers from the Mesa Checkmates drove down from Mesa to join the SaddleBrooke Squares for a night of square dancing. It has long been a square dance tradition that if a club brings two squares (16 dancers) to another club’s dance, the visiting club may confiscate the host club’s banner. However, the SaddleBrooke Squares plans to gather 16 of their own dancer and visit the Mesa Checkmates in September to rescue their banner. They will also then be able to walk away with the Mesa Checkmates’ banner.

This square dance tradition is a wonderful way to meet and dance with both old and new friends. SaddleBrooke Squares has exchanged banners with several clubs in the past, including the Wstern Whirlers and the Tucson Twirlers in Tucson, and the Sonoran Promendaders in Southern Tuson.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Are you interested in joining a club that is known as one of the friendliest square dance clubs in Arizona? Are you looking for social interaction? AND at the same time, enjoy both a mental challenge and a physical workout? SaddleBrooke Squares are offering beginning (or refreshing) lessons starting Thursday, October 13. You are invited to come and try the first lesson for FREE. P lease note that in the picture some of the dancers are wearing traditional square dance attire; however, SaddleBrooke Squares does not require traditional attire.

For more information, email Rebecca Williams, Class Coordinator at donrebwms@q.com, or Carole Hays, SaddleBrooke Vice President, caroleh376@gmail.com.