On Monday, September 27, a relatively chilly morning, a dozen SaddleBrooke hikers headed up to Mt Lemmon. Some went to appreciate the views and tall pines. Some ventured out to practice hiking at elevation prior to the upcoming Flagstaff trip. But all went to enjoy the camaraderie of a fun group hike!
The results did satisfy. From the shady walk under the pines, hardwoods, and aspens of Bear Wallow to the fantastic views along the rocky path of Sunset Trail, everyone enjoyed the hike. The turnaround point for this 5.5-mile hike was the Marshall Gulch picnic area, where they paused for a lunch break.
Close to the creek crossing on the Sunset Trail, the sound of chainsaws split the peace and quiet. This interruption proved to be a good thing, though, because they spotted around a dozen hard-hatted lumbermen clearing dead trees and underbrush. The workers had laid them into large tepee-shaped piles to be burned during the safer winter months, according to one of the men.
Returning to the starting trailhead, the hikers passed a dozen ‘fairy homes,’ recently constructed on tree stumps along the trail. There is always something amazing to find along the trails!