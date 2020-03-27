Blackett’s Ridge Trail, which climbs a prominent ridge that cuts between Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon, is a short but challengingly steep hike in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Hikers who top the ridge win spectacular views for their efforts. Sights include the Rincon and Santa Rita Mountains to the south, the Tucson Mountains to the west and beyond to Baboquivari Mountains. This day, Friday, March 6, the group spotted wildflowers and stopped for numerous photographs. Tom Stafford lead the hike guide with assistance from Norm Rechkemmer and Elisabeth Wheeler. This was a satisfying “welcome to spring” hike.
