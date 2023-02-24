Eighteen-years-ago, when his wife’s health necessitated a change of climate, Michael and Jeanne Reale moved from Connecticut to SaddleBrooke on the recommendation of a friend in Rancho Vistoso. Michael soon joined the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club after hiking with neighbors on the Baby Jesus/Deer Camp trail. A club trip to the Grand Canyon with overnights at Phantom Ranch inspired him to become a hiking guide. “Overjoyed” at the experience, Michael has returned to the Grand Canyon eight times since then completing rim-to-rim-to-rim hikes.

Michael is still an active SBHC guide but leads few hikes since he and his wife started RVing and spending too much time away from SaddleBrooke. He maintained the hiking database for many years, stepping down in December 2022. Until recently, he was a leader and communications manager for the fitness walkers for about fifteen years.

In addition to the Grand Canyon, Michael has accomplished many other memorable hikes; the Queen Charlotte Trek in New Zealand with friends, covering 46.5-miles in four days, hiking inn to inn while enjoying magnificent views; Cinque Terra in Italy; backpacking in Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Superstition Mountains; the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina; Michigan and Ohio; and an Arizona Highways photography trip to Bryce Canyon last January.

In 2005 and 2006, Michael and Jeanne traveled to Wuhan, China as volunteers teaching conversational English to university students. They visited Beijing, the Great Wall, Xian and Hainan Island and took a boat trip on the Yangtze River through the Three Gorges Dam. Most recently, Michael and Jeanne embarked on a twelve-day cruise to Antarctica, walking amongst the penguins and taking the polar plunge, complete with video to prove it! His hiking and travelling partner, wife Jeanne, says her favorite expression is “I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Michael completed his undergraduate studies at St. Peter’s College in New Jersey and received his PhD in organic chemistry from Fordham University in New York. After a long career in Health & Safety, Michael continued to work as a consultant until just a few years ago.

Michael has four children and four grandchildren in Ohio and North Carolina. His favorite local hikes include Mount Wrightson and trails in Dove Mountain and Golder Ranch. A weekly recreational golfer, he enjoys wildlife and landscape photography and is an avid reader of murder mysteries.

Michael has been in nearly fifty countries on all seven continents and hopes to visit Iceland and Eastern Europe soon. Michael has been to forty-eight states, lacking only Oregon and North Dakota. H e is hoping to check Oregon off the list this summer during a month-long RV trip through the Canadian Rockies. Given his amazing “can-do” attitude, North Dakota doesn’t stand a chance!