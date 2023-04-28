Born in Rochester, Minnesota, to a family of doctors, Frank Earnest knows something about taking the scenic route to come full circle. In his life, much like in his hiking, Frank started down his chosen path, embracing experiences along the way before returning to the place he started.

Frank first began hiking in college, after an invitation to climb Mount Whitney from his biochemistry professor and several graduate students. For the trip, he recalls wearing Levi jeans and Red Wing boots while carrying a borrowed wood frame backpack. After that first experience, he upgraded his equipment and made several more backpacking trips in the Sierras with his brother and friends.

Busy with medical school, work and family, Frank seldom hiked, but returned to it in retirement with the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club (SBHC) in fall 2013. He found it to be the perfect pastime to energize his body, mind and spirit. Frank describes joining SBHC as a “great adventure” introducing him to many interesting people who shared his love of the outdoors.

Because he enjoyed the club so much, Frank wanted to give back and became a guide in 2015. He was a member of the SBHC Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020, serving as Associate Chief Guide and Chief Guide and has worked tirelessly to enlist new guides. Recruited by Walt Shields, Frank is actively involved in first aid training SBHC guides and is a member of the Wilderness Medical Society.

Frank served as a guide for many club trips including Paige and Flagstaff, Arizona; Big Bend National Park, Las Vegas, Death Valley, Saint George, Utah; and his personal favorite hike to Ice Lake Basin near Silverton while on a trip to Durango, Colorado. Favorite local hikes include the Sabino Canyon/Bear Canyon Loop, Mt Wrightson, and the Butterfly Trail. Some of Frank’s most memorable hiking trips include backpacking in Grand Gulch, Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, describing the Perito Moreno Glacier and Los Glaciares National Park as “otherworldly”, hiking Tour de Mont Blanc with his wife Sarah and trekking in the John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada, in spite of having to hike out from Charlotte Lake early due to a re-supply snafu.

Frank also enjoys photography, a hobby borne out of hiking, focusing on landscapes, portraits and street scenes of local people. In addition, he’s also become a bit of a birder and wildflower enthusiast, interests picked up from several expert fellow hikers. Frank has become a regular golfer since retiring, playing about three times a week with friends. The Earnests, who enjoy traveling, have planned a cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon in the fall and a trip to Iceland and the Faroe Islands in 2024.

Frank’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious. Whatever he decides to do, he does it to the fullest. And, even if he goes off the trail now and again, you just never doubt that he’ll be back to finish the hike.