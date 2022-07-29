Over 300 guests bought tickets to the hottest show in town. The SaddleBrooke Republican club held our first Breakfast with the Candidates on Friday July 1. The following candidates spent time talking with voters and addressed the audience:

US Senate: Blake Masters, General McGuire, and Jim Lamon

US Congress: Juan Ciscomani, Lucretia Free, and Kathleen Winn

Governor: Kari Lake, Karrin Robson

Attorney General: Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, and Abe Hamadeh

Secretary of State: Shawnna Bolick, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita

Treasurer: Jeff Wenninger

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Shiry Sapir

“It is so helpful to have an opportunity to look a candidate in the eyes and talk to them face to face compared to the media blast on television” said Lynn Slaten, a long time SaddleBrooke resident. “I feel good about my choices in the August primary”.

View Photographs from the Breakfast online at saddlebrooke-republican-club.org/.

Join Us for Our Meeting on Tuesday, August 9 Featuring Dr. Kelli Ward

Due to the renovation in the DesertView theatre, we will be meeting in the Ballroom at HOA-2.

Dr. Ward, Chair of the Az Republican Party will be our guest speaker. For current information about the club, candidates and how to join, please go to our website. All Republicans, Independents and those not affiliated with a party are invited to attend.