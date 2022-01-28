On Thursday, December 16, 14 members of the British Club attended their annual Christmas Party, this time teaming up with Unit 5 at the Clubhouse, Vistas dining room in HOA-1. The camaraderie was palpable, and everyone had a fabulous festive evening, enjoying the wonderful food served, and delightful live music playing. Much to the delight of everyone, John Bray wore his Scottish tartan kilt and sporran with dirk in his sock. Everyone thanked Ethel Willmot and David Taylor for organizing this very special Christmas event.