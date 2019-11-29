It was Guy Fawkes day, Tuesday, November 5, when 21 Members, attended the AGM Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., held in the Catalina Room at HOA-2. After a delicious breakfast, President, David Taylor announced the commencement of the AGM (Annual General Meeting). Reports were heard from each of the Board Members then nominations were announced for the new Board. The new Board Members elected are: President – David Taylor, Treasurer - Peter Godfrey, Vice President - Open, Secretary – Enid Fowler and Membership Chair – Joan Reichert. Committee Chairpersons: Publicity & Newsletter Editor - Twink Gates-Zimdar. Members at Large - Ethel Willmot, Cindy O'Connell, and Twink Gates-Zimdar. Following the successful election of Board Members, the meeting adjourned.
Every second and fourth Friday of the month the British Club host a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information, contact Joan Reichert by phone at (720) 375-5516 or email her at nanny471055@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person:
- who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth
- who holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Home Owner of either SBHOA1, SBHOA2, or SaddleBrooke Ranch. Note: The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 32 members from the following Hometowns:
England
London, Brighton, Bradford - West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester), Battle - Sussex, Dingle and Atherton - Liverpool, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby - Lincolnshire. Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley - Oxford, Ashbourne - Derbyshire, Southsea - Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey).
Wales
Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan
Canada
Rossland - British Columbia, Calgary - Alberta, Sault St.Marie - Ontario,
France
Loches, Loire Valley
U.S.A.
California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda, Chicago
Massachusetts: Needham
New Jersey: Nutley
Montana: Billings
West Virginia: Elkins, Beverley