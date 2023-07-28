Nineteen members of the British Club enjoyed an evening at the Flavor of India restaurant here in Rancho Vistoso on Wednesday, July 19. Choosing A la Carte from a super menu of delicious Indian Cuisine, the Brits enjoyed the camaraderie of members and friends. A fun time was had by all, enjoying the evening tasting the different Indian food, some say the staple of British Cuisine!!
Everyone thanked Ethel Willmot for organizing this fun event.
For Membership, information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or SaddleBrooke HOA-2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain
Cambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
United States of America California: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco
Chicago: Illinois
Massachusetts: Chicopee
Montana: Billings
New York: Staten Island
Seattle