Five members and two friends of the British Club enjoyed a wonderful organized tour of Tohono Chul Cactus Gardens, and a delicious lunch at the Bistro, Wednesday, May 17. It was all very interesting learning about the delightful desert plants and animals. We even spotted a rattle snake and gecko along the way.

We were pleasantly surprised by a pair of cardinals (male and female), perched in a tree nearby where we were at lunch in the bistro. It was one of those rare perfect pictures!

We all agreed it was a very pleasant way to spend the morning and lunch together.

Everyone thanked Susan Biestek for organizing this fun event.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either HOA-1 or HOA-2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco

Chicago

Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings

New York: Staten Island

Seattle