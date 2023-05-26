Five members and two friends of the British Club enjoyed a wonderful organized tour of Tohono Chul Cactus Gardens, and a delicious lunch at the Bistro, Wednesday, May 17. It was all very interesting learning about the delightful desert plants and animals. We even spotted a rattle snake and gecko along the way.
We were pleasantly surprised by a pair of cardinals (male and female), perched in a tree nearby where we were at lunch in the bistro. It was one of those rare perfect pictures!
We all agreed it was a very pleasant way to spend the morning and lunch together.
Everyone thanked Susan Biestek for organizing this fun event.
For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either HOA-1 or HOA-2.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:
BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco
Chicago
Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana — Billings
New York: Staten Island
Seattle