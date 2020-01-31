As a wonderful prelude to the Christmas festivities, on Wednesday, December 18, the dining room at SaddleBrooke Ranch was very inviting, festively decorated for Christmas, and had a roaring fire.
We had a lovely surprise during our Annual British Club Christmas Party, the queen stopped by, and joined the king, our President to wish everyone MERRY CHRISTMAS!
That would have been nice if true! Ethel donned a mask of Queen Elizabeth, and David Taylor wore his golden crown from one of the Xmas Crackers! All a bit of fun! We had 22 Members, and Barbara Effer’s two guests who joined the party. We really enjoyed their company, and hope they come back next year.
We served a traditional English Christmas dinner which included turkey and dressing with all the trimmings, and for dessert, instead of Christmas Pudding— Apple Pie! NOT forgetting our Christmas crackers, of course! Cheers Ethel!
Ethel brought along her delicious, homemade Christmas Puddings, and distributed among Members who had placed their order at an earlier date.
It was a delightful evening! Everyone thanked Ethel Willmot for organizing this, fun, British Club Christmas Party!
For Membership information, contact Joan Reichert by phone at (720) 375-5516 or by email at nanny471055@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current home owner of either SBHOA-1, SBHOA-2 or SaddleBrooke Ranch.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 32 members from the following Hometowns:
England: London, Brighton, Bradford - West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester),Battle - Sussex, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby - Lincolnshire. Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley - Oxford, Ashbourne - Derbyshire, Southsea - Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey). Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale Ireland: Limerick City Scotland: Glasgow Wales: Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan Canada: Rossland - British Columbia, Calgary - Alberta, Sault St.Marie - Ontario,France: Loches, Loire Valley.
United States of America: California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda, Chicago Massachusetts: Needham New Jersey: Nutley Montana: Billings West Virginia: Elkins, Beverley East Texas: Fort Stockton.