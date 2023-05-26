It was Saturday, May 6, the exciting day of the Coronation of King Charles III. A Coronation Breakfast was held at the home of Twink Gates and Bob Zimdar.
At Twink and Bob’s house that same afternoon, six members of the British Club enjoyed watching the TV coverage of the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. It was a fun afternoon with members enjoying delicious mint juleps and light snacks for the occasion.
A drawing was held with tickets bearing the horses names. As there were only six of us and 23 horses, each member took three tickets, and four an extra ticket. The prize was a bottle of Prosecco which was won by David Taylor, our Treasurer who had the ticket for the winner “Mage”. A jolly time was had by all!
Everyone thanked Twink and Bob for hosting this fun afternoon.
For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either HOA-1 or HOA-2.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:
BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco
Chicago
Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana — Billings
New York: Staten Island
Seattle