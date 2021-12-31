On Sunday, December 5, 22 members of the British Club enjoyed a Ladies and Gentlemen Christmas Coffee Morning at the home of Twink Gates-Zimdar and Bob Zimdar. Freshly baked mince pies, sausage rolls, quiche, cheese plate and crackers, coconut macaroons, Belgium chocolate cookies, Hershey's Kisses, peppermint chocolate bark, fresh strawberries and grapes were served with coffee, and of course, tea!
Ethel Willmot distributed her home made, delicious Christmas Puddings to Members who had placed orders earlier in the year. Finalizing the holiday morning, everyone sat around the fire with the Christmas tree, and sipped a Prosecco mimosa toast, wishing everyone very Happy Holidays, and a Happy, Healthy New Year 2022.
Everyone thanked Twink and Bob for inviting them into their home for this very enjoyable Christmas Coffee Morning and Book Exchange.
Eventually, after the COVID-19 restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their games afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership Information
Call or email Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or esedgwick66@gmail.com. Also, call or email Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234 or ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.
The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 40 members from the following Hometowns.
Britain:
- Cambridge, Derbyshire
- Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire
- Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale
- Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent
- London, Manchester
- Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
- Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales
- Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada
- Loches, France
U.S.A.:
- Shasta,California
- Chicago, Massachusetts,
- Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York
- San Francisco, Seattle