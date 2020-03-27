Saturday, February 15 was a wonderful, cool, crisp day for seven members of the British Club who met up the home of Joan Reichert to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Although small in numbers, the ladies enjoyed their friendly camaraderie, catching up with recent events in their lives, and life in general. Joan served a delicious valentines buffet with fresh out the oven, sausage rolls, an assortment of nuts, chocolate cake, coconut macaroons, French macaroons, shortbread, lemon slices, heart shaped cookies, and dove, heart shaped chocolates. Freshly brewed tea and coffee, of course, complimented the wonderful buffet! Fresh lemons were available from Barbara Atkins garden, which were really appreciated by all. Barbara was, unfortunately not able to attend this coffee morning.
Thank you, Barbara, for thinking of us and sending the lovely fresh lemons!
Everyone thanked Joan for inviting them into her lovely home in SaddleBrooke to enjoy the special celebrations of the day.
Every second and fourth Friday of the month our British Club have their social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse (which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information, contact Joan Reichert by phone at 720-375-5516 or send her an email at nanny471955@gmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current homeowner of SaddleBrooke HOA-1, HOA-2 or SaddleBrooke Ranch.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 35 members from the following Hometowns:
England:
London, Brighton, Bradford - West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester),
Isle of Man - Douglas and Foxdale
Battle - Sussex, Dingle and Atherton - Liverpool,
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby - Lincolnshire. Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley - Oxford, Ashbourne - Derbyshire, Southsea - Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey).
Wales:
Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan
Canada:
Rossland - British Columbia,
Calgary - Alberta, Sault St.Marie - Ontario,
France:
Loches, Loire Valley
United States of America:
California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda, Chicago
Massachusetts: Needham
New Jersey: Nutley
Montana: Billings
West Virginia: Elkins, Beverley