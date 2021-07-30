It was Wednesday, July 14. The thermometer read 80 degrees Fahrenheit, after a three day storm came through Tucson. Previously, the temperature was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Twelve members of the British Club ventured forth, and gathered together, enjoying a delicious luncheon at the tastefully decorated Persian Room right here in Tucson, on Thornydale.
Everyone thanked Ethel Willmot for organizing this deliciously different, luncheon.
Eventually, after the COVID restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their games afternoons every second and fourth of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information contact:
Joan Reichert; (720) 375-5516; nanny471955@gmail.com
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Home Owner of either SBHOA1, SBHOA2, or SaddleBrooke Ranch.
The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.