It was a fun filled evening at the Wildfire Wing Company restaurant on Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m., when members and guests of the British Club gathered together (27 in all). They had reserved a section of the restaurant for an evening of Pub Trivia, and their normal menu was expanded to include fish and chips, Shepherds Pie and even Boddingtons Pub Ale.
A fun time was had by all, and everyone thanked Susan for organizing this fun event.
MembershipFor membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com. Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or SaddleBrooke HOA-2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain
Cambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
United States of America
California: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco
Chicago
Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana — Billings
New York: Staten Island
Seattle