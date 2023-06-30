It was a fun filled evening at the Wildfire Wing Company restaurant on Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m., when members and guests of the British Club gathered together (27 in all). They had reserved a section of the restaurant for an evening of Pub Trivia, and their normal menu was expanded to include fish and chips, Shepherds Pie and even Boddingtons Pub Ale.

A fun time was had by all, and everyone thanked Susan for organizing this fun event.

MembershipFor membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com. Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or SaddleBrooke HOA-2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:

Britain

Cambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of America

California: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco

Chicago

Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings

New York: Staten Island

Seattle