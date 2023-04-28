It was St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, when 20 members and four guests of the British Club met at the home of Judy Kendall and Chris Haines for a Pub Night. Everyone dined on delicious food choices of sausage rolls, charcuterie board, shrimp with cocktail sauce, corned beef and cabbage, glazed carrots, scallop potatoes meal balls, soda brad, and Chile. F or dessert, there were wonderful choices of cakes, and Irish Cream Liquor with after eight mints.

Everyone thanked Judy and Chris for a fun British Club Pub Night!

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 35 members from the following Hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco

Chicago

Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings

New York: Staten Island

Seattle