On Sunday, November 14, 21 members of the British Club gathered together for a wonderful potluck Pub Night at the home of new members, Chris Haines and Judy Kendall. We even had our very own Pearly Queen, Ethel Willmot! Members brought a delicious selection of food, including sausage rolls, devilled eggs, shepherd's pie, chicken pot pie, toad in the hole, a selection of finger sandwiches, fresh vegetable platter and dip, shrimp with cocktail sauce, a three-bean dip, meatballs, and antipasti plates. For dessert, there was a delicious trifle and a wonderful selection of cheesecakes!
As usual a good time was held by all! Everyone thanked Chris and Judy for having this very enjoyable evening in their lovely home.
Eventually, once the COVID-19 restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their games hosted during the afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse, which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.
For Membership information contact:
Reach Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.
Reach Ethel Willmot by phone at (520) 241-6234 or send an email to ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com.
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 33 members from the following Hometowns:
Britain:
- Cambridge, Derbyshire
- Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire
- Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale
- Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent
- London, Manchester
- Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
- Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales
- Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada
- Loches, France
U.S.A.:
- Shasta, California
- Chicago,
- Massachusetts,
- Billings, Montana,
- Staten Island, New York
- San Francisco
- Seattle