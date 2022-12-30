On Monday, December 12, 19 members of the British Club attended their annual Christmas Party, this time teaming up with Unit 5 again at the Clubhouse, Vistas dining room HOA-1. The camaraderie was palpable, and everyone had a fabulous festive evening, enjoying the wonderful food served, and delightful live music playing.

Everyone thanked the organizer for putting together this very special Christmas event

For Membership information, call or email Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142/esedgwick66@gmail.com) or Ethel Willmot at (520) 241-6234/ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com).

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 35 members from the following Hometowns...

Britain

Cambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of America

California: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana - Billings, New York: Staten Island

San Francisco, Seattle