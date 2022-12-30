On Sunday, December 4, ’22 members and one guest of the British Club enjoyed a Ladies & Gentlemen Christmas coffee morning at the home of Twink Gates-Zimdar and Bob Zimdar. Freshly baked mince pies, sausage rolls, quiche, cheese plate, cold cuts, nuts, olives and water crackers, coconut macaroons, Belgium chocolate cookies, Hershey’s Kisses, peppermint chocolate bark, fresh strawberries and tangerines were served with coffee, and of course, tea!
Ethel Willmot distributed her home made, delicious Christmas puddings to members who had placed orders earlier in the year. Finalizing the holiday morning, they all sat around the fire with the Christmas tree, and sipped a Prosecco mimosa toast, wishing everyone very Happy Holidays, and a Happy, Healthy New Year 2023.
Everyone thanked Twink and Bob for inviting them into their home for this very enjoyable Christmas coffee morning.
For membership information, please reach out to either Eileen Sedgwick (520) 834-4142, esedgwick66@gmail.com) or Ethel Willmot (520) 241-6234, ethelwillmot@rocketmail.com).
Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1 or SBHOA2. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.
The British Club now has 35 members from the following hometowns
BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne
Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth
Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale
Kent: Rochester
Merseyside: Liverpool,
London, Manchester, South Yorkshire
Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)
Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford
Scotland: Lennoxtown
Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy
Ireland: Limerick
France: Loches
U.S.A.California: Mt. Shasta, Chicago, Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee
Montana — Billings, New York: Staten Island
San Francisco, Seattle